RPT-Eurotunnel says Channel Tunnel traffic suspended
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Eurotunnel says Channel Tunnel traffic suspended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read



PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Traffic was suspended through the Channel Tunnel linking Britain and France on Tuesday after protestors accessed the terminal on the French side and set fire to tires, a spokeswoman for undersea train operator Eurotunnel said.

“Traffic in the tunnel is suspended because of burning tires, which are the result of port workers,” she said, adding that the incident was at the entrance of the terminal.

The spokeswoman added that the company “understands very well the concerns of the port workers”, who are protesting at restructuring at its MyFerryLink division.

“We hope that there will be suitable job proposals tomorrow,” she said, referring to a meeting planned for Wednesday. (Reporting by Yves Clarisse; writing by James Regan; editing by John Irish)


