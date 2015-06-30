FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Channel Tunnel shut again in new worker protests
June 30, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Channel Tunnel shut again in new worker protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALAIS, France, June 30 (Reuters) - The Channel Tunnel closed again on Tuesday due to protesting MyFerryLink workers, its operator Eurotunnel and French traffic supervision body Bison Fute said.

The entrance to the tunnel was blocked by angry workers who set fire to tyres thrown on the tracks, a Reuters witness said.

Employees at MyFerryLink, the ferry service recently sold by Eurotunnel maintained their blockade of the northern French port of Calais for a second day on Tuesday after a court rejected their bid to extend a charter contract with Eurotunnel.

The MyFerryLink workers argue the court decision jeopardises hundreds of jobs at their company. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Chine Labbe, editing by Mark John)

