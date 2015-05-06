FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French poultry firms fined 15 mln eur for pricing talks
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

French poultry firms fined 15 mln eur for pricing talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - France’s competition watchdog fined 23 poultry firms and organisations a total of 15.2 million euros ($17.18 million) on Wednesday for holding meetings between 2000 and 2007 to discuss market prices and common demands for negotiations with retailers.

The companies fined include LDC and Duc, the Autorite de la Concurrence said.

However, it ruled that the poultry firms had not engaged in price fixing and adjusted the fine in view of the difficulties faced by the sector.

The penalty is much smaller than the 192.7 million euro fine imposed in mid-March on nine yoghurt manufacturers who met in secret to fix prices. ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan)

