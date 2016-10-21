UPDATE 1-EDF seeks suspension of regulated price mechanism over speculation fears

* EDF wants to suspend mechanism for power sales to competitors

* Says it was making progress with tests on reactors

* Some rivals are sceptical over EDF's request (Adds detail, quotes, background)

By Bate Felix

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - EDF called on the French government to consider a temporary suspension of a rule that forces it to sell power to competitors at a fixed price, to prevent possible speculation in a tight wholesale electricity market.

Under the so-called ARENH mechanism, EDF's smaller competitors can buy up to 100 terawatt/hours per year, about a quarter of EDF's nuclear production, at 42 euros per megawatt hour so as to promote competition in the market.

But nuclear safety regulator ASN has ordered EDF to carry out further safety checks on 12 of its 58 French reactors, forcing temporary reactor closures.

This has led to worries that France - a net power exporter which depends on nuclear for over 75 percent of its electricity needs - could face a supply crunch ahead of winter.

Currently, 19 of EDF's nuclear reactors are out for scheduled maintenance or safety checks for periods ranging from a couple of days to several months.

"Considering the circumstances, their impact on the wholesale power market and the resulting speculative effects, EDF urges the energy and finance ministries to take all necessary measures, including, as the case may be, the temporary suspension of the ARENH scheme," EDF said in a statement.

Persistent fears of prolonged reactor outages stretching into January and February when demand hits a peak, has sparked a rally in European energy markets with spot and forward power contracts hitting new highs.

In recent years, operators had increasingly turned to the market and abandoned the ARENH mechanism as cheaper power was available from solar and wind renewable sources and coal.

With worries over tight supply roiling the markets, the French year-ahead power price for 2017 delivery has risen from a low of 25.55 euros /MWh in March to 43.5 euros/MWh on Wednesday. It was trading at 42.50 euros/MWh on Friday.

The French energy and finance ministries were not immediately available for comment.

EDF's statement said it was making progress with the tests on its reactors to demonstrate that those involved in the tests demanded by ASN can operate in a fully safe mode.

The company said that of the 18 reactors concerned, six had been tested and granted approval to restart and were operating normally. Seven others were on planned outage and have been or are being inspected.

The remaining five have been scheduled to be tested and restart operation between Oct. 22 and Jan. 15, 2017.

Some of EDF's smaller competitors, which together have a market share of just 12.6 percent of the residential power market, were sceptical about EDF's request.

"We are a bit surprised that EDF makes this request linked to the reactor outages, while at the same time confirming its 2016 nuclear production forecast figures," said Fabien Chone, chief executive of Direct Energie.

He questioned the impact on regulated power tariffs for consumers and called for clarification of rules for calculating the tariffs, which normally include the ARENH price.

"Logically, the calculation should take into account higher market prices," he said.

Higher regulated power prices make it easier for EDF's challengers to compete on price. (Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Geert De Clercq)