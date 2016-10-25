EDF barred from suspending power sales obligation - ministry

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The French government will not allow utility EDF to suspend the ARENH mechanism under which it is obliged to sell part of the nuclear power it produces to its competitors, an energy ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The ministry has not agreed to EDF's request," he said.

EDF on Friday had called on the government to consider a temporary suspension of the ARENH mechanism, arguing that it this would prevent possible speculation in a tight wholesale electricity market.

The market has become tight because several of EDF's nuclear reactors have been closed for safety tests.