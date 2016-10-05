FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
French day-ahead spot power price jumps on further outages
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 5, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

French day-ahead spot power price jumps on further outages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - French day-ahead spot power price rose 8.75 euros ($9.81) or 22.4 pct on Wednesday on tight nuclear power supply following an unplanned outage at EDF's 1,300 MW Paluel 4 reactor overnight.

The was also another unplanned outage at Engie's 428 MW gas-fired plant, French grid operator RTE said on its website.

European power prices have hit one year highs in the past week on French nuclear power supply concerns. According to Reuters tabulation, 22 out of 58 French nuclear reactors are currently on planned or statutory outage. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.