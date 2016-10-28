FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French power contracts up on reactor news, biggest gainer week 2
October 28, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 10 months ago

French power contracts up on reactor news, biggest gainer week 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French power contracts for coming weeks and months rallied on Friday after news of further reactor delays prompted covering purchases.

The biggest gainer was week 2 which was up 3.8 percent and a contract high, standing at 95.5 euros ($104.19) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0700 GMT.

Traders said that latest news that utility EDF will delay the restart of its Cruas 2 reactor by two days to October 30 and the Penly 2 restart to November 11 from November 4 ignited buying from the start.

Prices have soared for a month on concern that French nuclear supply will remain tight in the winter months when demand peaks.

Bullishness has spilled into Europe's biggest power market, Germany, which through border connections can supply neighbours.

$1 = 0.9166 euros Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
