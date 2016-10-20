FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-EDF postpones restart of Gravelines 2 nuclear reactor to Nov. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Inserts dropped word "to" in headline)

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French utility EDF has postponed the restart of its 900 MW Gravelines 2 reactor from Oct. 27 to Nov. 15, an update on grid operator RTE's website showed on Thursday.

Gravelines 2 is one of the 18 reactors involved in a carbon probe demanded by French nuclear safety regulator ASN, which has caused prolonged outages at several reactors and sparked fears of potentially tight winter power supply in France.

RTE did not give reasons for the restart delay. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Matthias Blamont)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.