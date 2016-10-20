REFILE-EDF postpones restart of Gravelines 2 nuclear reactor to Nov. 15

(Inserts dropped word "to" in headline)

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French utility EDF has postponed the restart of its 900 MW Gravelines 2 reactor from Oct. 27 to Nov. 15, an update on grid operator RTE's website showed on Thursday.

Gravelines 2 is one of the 18 reactors involved in a carbon probe demanded by French nuclear safety regulator ASN, which has caused prolonged outages at several reactors and sparked fears of potentially tight winter power supply in France.

