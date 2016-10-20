FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EDF postpones restart of two nuclear reactor to Nov. 15
October 20, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-EDF postpones restart of two nuclear reactor to Nov. 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Dampierre 3 reactor restart delay)

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French utility EDF has postponed the restart of its 900 MW Gravelines 2, and the 900 MW Dampierre 3 nuclear reactors to Nov. 15 from later October, an update on grid operator RTE's website showed on Thursday.

Both reactors are among 18 of EDF's 58 nuclear reactors involved in a safety probe demanded by French nuclear safety regulator ASN.

Extended outages at some of the reactors has sparked fears of potentially tight winter power supply in France, which depends on nuclear power for over 75 percent of its electricity needs.

RTE did not give reasons for the restart delays.

European prompt power prices were mixed on Thursday, with Germany's edging higher and France's down from a day earlier, though remaining around 4-year highs, as the market reviewed the French nuclear supply situation that had driven the rallies.

Earlier this week ASN told EDF to conduct safety tests on five nuclear reactors before their scheduled maintenance period, adding potential further pressure to the country's already tight supply situation. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Matthias Blamont and Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
