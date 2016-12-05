FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EDF says will work fast to restart reactors after watchdog's conditional approval
#Energy
December 5, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 9 months ago

EDF says will work fast to restart reactors after watchdog's conditional approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Monday it will work quickly to carry out extra tests on some of its nuclear reactors involved in a safety probe and provide the additional information to regulator ASN.

The company added that it was ready to restart the reactors once its receives the green light from the watchdog.

ASN said earlier it agreed with EDF that some of the nuclear reactors whose steam generators have high carbon concentrations could be restarted, although the utility would have to carry out some extra tests.

Seven of the 12 reactors involved in the investigation are expected to restart on Dec. 31. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)

