French Friday power price down 20 pct ahead of holiday

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The French spot power price for day-ahead delivery fell 20 percent to 60 euros ($65.51) per megawatt hour on Thursday morning on weak demand due to the Armistice Day holiday on Friday.

A number of outages at reactors in recent weeks, partly due to safety checks requested by the French nuclear safety regulator, have pushed European power prices to multi-year highs as traders worry about reduced supply ahead of winter.

But French prices have fallen for three sessions, mostly due to lower consumption and improved nuclear power availability.