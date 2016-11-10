FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
French Friday power price down 20 pct ahead of holiday
November 10, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 10 months ago

French Friday power price down 20 pct ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The French spot power price for day-ahead delivery fell 20 percent to 60 euros ($65.51) per megawatt hour on Thursday morning on weak demand due to the Armistice Day holiday on Friday.

A number of outages at reactors in recent weeks, partly due to safety checks requested by the French nuclear safety regulator, have pushed European power prices to multi-year highs as traders worry about reduced supply ahead of winter.

But French prices have fallen for three sessions, mostly due to lower consumption and improved nuclear power availability.

$1 = 0.9159 euros Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
