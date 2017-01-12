FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
France's EDF says notified of a 24-hour strike from Monday
#Energy
January 12, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 7 months ago

France's EDF says notified of a 24-hour strike from Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said on Thursday it had been notified of a 24-hour strike starting Monday Jan. 16 in the evening, but did not say if the work stoppage will impact power production.

EDF said on its website that it was served a notice for the strike starting Monday Jan. 16 at 2000 GMT until Tuesday evening. It gave no further details.

In a separate statement, the hardline CGT French trade union on Thursday called on French gas and electricity sector workers to down tools during a 24-hour mobilisation to protest against social benefits cuts by companies in the sector.

A cold weather snap is expected to hit France next week with temperatures falling sharply below seasonal levels, which will increase power consumption. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

