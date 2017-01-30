FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Strike cuts French electricity production by nearly 4 GW
#Energy
January 30, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 7 months ago

Strike cuts French electricity production by nearly 4 GW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A strike by electricity and gas sector workers in France has cut nuclear and hydro power production by nearly 4 gigawatt, French grid operator RTE and utility EDF said on Monday.

RTE said on its website that unplanned outages due to the strike had cut output at eight of France's 58 nuclear reactors, while EDF said on its website that the strike had cut hydropower production by 656 megawatts.

RTE said the eight reactors were expected to be back on full capacity by Tuesday evening.

French energy sector unions called for a strike in the gas and electricity sector to protest a wage freeze in 2017, CGT trade union said in a statement earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Chris Reese)

