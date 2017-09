PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France’s hardline CGT union called for a nationwide one-day strike in the nuclear sector on Thursday, because of work condition issues specific to the nuclear industry, a union official said on Monday.

“A strike notice has been deposited for Nov. 27,” an official told Reuters. (Reporting by Michel Rose, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Geert De Clercq)