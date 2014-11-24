UPDATE 1-French CGT union calls for one-day strike in nuclear sector

(Adds previous stoppages, production cuts)

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France’s hardline CGT union called for a nationwide one-day strike in the nuclear sector on Thursday to protest over working conditions, a union official said.

“A strike notice has been deposited for Nov. 27,” an official told Reuters on Monday.

No production cut had yet been decided, he added.

This would be the third strike in about a month in the electricity sector. Workers at state-owned utility EDF already held one-day strikes in late October and early November.

These actions had cut French nuclear production by 7,000 megawatts (MW) and 6,000 MW respectively, compared to a total nuclear capacity of 63,260 MW, the CGT had said.

Almost 80 percent of France’s electricity is produced by nuclear reactors operated by EDF, the world’s largest nuclear power station operator.