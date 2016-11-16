FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
French power price for 2017 hits new record high of 50.20 eur
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 9 months ago

French power price for 2017 hits new record high of 50.20 eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The French baseload power price for 2017 hit a new record high of 50.20 euros ($53.83) a megawatt hour (MWh) on Wednesday on ongoing nuclear supply worries in that country.

The position that started trading in 2014 was up 1.15 euros from its Tuesday close when it had already set a new high on uncertainty about the level of availability of nuclear power due to safety checks in France.

The focus is now on December and week two moving into that month was untraded, but displayed at an asking price of 169 euros/MWh after closing at 102 euros while December traded up 5 euros at 117 euros.

$1 = 0.9326 euros Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.