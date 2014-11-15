FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-France to sell companies in which it has double vote -minister
November 15, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-France to sell companies in which it has double vote -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to GDF Suez)

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The French government plans to start its privatisation plans with the sale of stakes in regional airports and companies in which it has double voting rights, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told newspaper Le Monde.

Macron said last month the government plans to sell between 5 and 10 billion euros ($6.3-12.6 billion) of state assets over the next 18 months.

Asked by Le Monde whether the government would start by selling shares in utility EDF or lottery and betting monopoly Francaise des Jeux, Macron said: “We will start with other companies such as the regional airports, or those companies in which the state has double voting rights, which would allow it to maintain its influence”. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by Louise Heavens)

