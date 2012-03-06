Qataris buy remaining 30 pct of Paris St Germain

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - Qatari investors have bought the remaining 30 percent of top-flight French soccer club Paris St Germain, said a spokeswoman for Colony Capital, the U.S. investment fund that sold the stake.

Qatar Sports Investment bought the stake roughly eight months after Colony had sold the other 70 percent of the capital city’s only Ligue 1 club to Qatari investors.

“I can confirm that Colony sold the remaining 30 percent,” the spokeswoman said, confirming a report on news website Wansquare, which said the transaction valued the entire club at 100 million euros ($131.15 million).

A spokesman for the club, which is top ranked in Ligue 1, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Paris St Germain, which spent over 80 million euros in transfers last summer after the initial Qatari investment, has not won the French title since 1994. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Will Waterman)