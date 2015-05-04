FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France, Qatar sign $7 bln Rafale warplane, missile deal
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

France, Qatar sign $7 bln Rafale warplane, missile deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, May 4 (Reuters) - French and Qatar signed on Monday a 6.3 billion euro $7.02 billion) agreement for the sale of 24 Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets.

The contract - the third this year for Dassault AVMD.PA after deals to sell Rafale jets to Egypt and India - also includes MBDA missiles, and the training of 36 Qatari pilots and 100 technicians by the French army, a French Defence Ministry official has said.

The agreement was signed during a visit to the Gulf Arab state by French President Francois Hollande. ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Reporting by John Irish, Editing by William Maclean)

