France says Rafale deal with Egypt could be signed in next few days
February 12, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

France says Rafale deal with Egypt could be signed in next few days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said a deal with Egyprt for the sale of 24 Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets could be signed in the next few days.

“Maybe a little earlier,” Fabius told i-Tele television when asked to confirm the agreement would be signed by next Feb. 16 or Feb. 17. “Things are looking very good on that front.”

The two countries agreed a deal worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) for the fighter jets, a naval frigate and missiles, a French source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)

