FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French defence minister confirms Rafale talks with Egypt -TV
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 8, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

French defence minister confirms Rafale talks with Egypt -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - French Defence Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Sunday that “advanced” talks with Egypt were being conducted over a potential sale of Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter jets.

“There are actually pretty advanced discussions with Egypt, but they’re not over,” Le Drian told television station iTele.

Le Drian’s comments confirmed what was told to Reuters by two sources close to the matter on Saturday -- that Egypt was discussing the purchase of 24 Rafale jets and a Fremme frigate from the French defence company, in a deal estimated at 5 billion euros ($5.7 - 6.8 billion).

Also on Saturday, Dassault’s CEO, Eric Trappier, told Le Figaro daily the company was close to signing its first Rafale export contract, without specifying a country.

There were “still several steps to cross” regarding a sale to Egypt, Trappier said separately.

$1 = 0.8834 euros Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.