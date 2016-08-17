FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
French train hits fallen tree, more than a dozen hurt
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 17, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

French train hits fallen tree, more than a dozen hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Thirteen rail passengers were badly hurt, including one with life-threatening injuries, when a train rammed into a fallen tree east of the French city of Montpellier, a paramedic spokesman said.

More than 200 passengers were aboard the intercity train when it hit the tree, which had fallen across the track during a heavy hail storm.

"One passenger is critically ill, a dozen are badly hurt and another 50 are suffering light injuries," said a paramedic spokesman who gave his name as Captain Mercier. (Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Richard Lough; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.