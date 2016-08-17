French train hits fallen tree, more than a dozen hurt

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Thirteen rail passengers were badly hurt, including one with life-threatening injuries, when a train rammed into a fallen tree east of the French city of Montpellier, a paramedic spokesman said.

More than 200 passengers were aboard the intercity train when it hit the tree, which had fallen across the track during a heavy hail storm.

"One passenger is critically ill, a dozen are badly hurt and another 50 are suffering light injuries," said a paramedic spokesman who gave his name as Captain Mercier. (Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Richard Lough; editing by Michel Rose)