Moody's to assess French rating implications after final election vote

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's said on Monday it would wait until after next month's deciding French election vote to assess the impact on the country's credit rating.

"Moody's will assess any credit implications associated with the presidential election once the outcome is known," the agency, which has France at Aa2 with a stable outlook, said in a statement.

"Fiscal and economic policies are likely to be key rating drivers under the next French presidency given the country's debt and growth challenges," it added.

The agency's top European analyst said in January that France's rating could be weakened if far-right party leader Marine Le Pen reached the second round of the presidential elections, as that alone could influence the shape of policies.

Le Pen did make it through the first round vote on Sunday, though she is expected to lose the deciding vote on May 7 to Centrist Emmanuel Macron. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Claire Milhench)