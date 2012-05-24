FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's restates French AAA-rating, negative outlook
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Moody's restates French AAA-rating, negative outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s on Thursday restated its negative outlook on France’s triple-A credit rating, saying Socialist Francois Hollande’s victory in a May 6 presidential election had not changed its view on risks to the country’s creditworthiness.

“During the second half of the year, and in particular after upcoming general elections in June, Moody’s expects to get a clearer picture of the actual government program to be adopted and the risks to achieving policy targets stemming from ongoing challenges in the euro area,” Moody’s said in a note.

The ratings agency changed its outlook on France’s credit score from stable to negative in February, but maintained its tripe-A score, citing growing financial and economic risks triggered by the euro zone’s debt crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
