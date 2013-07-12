FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch downgrades France to AA-plus, outlook stable
#Market News
July 12, 2013

Fitch downgrades France to AA-plus, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Fitch on Friday cut France’s credit rating to AA-plus from AAA on the country’s uncertain economic outlook amid the ongoing euro zone crisis and the need for structural reform.

The outlook is stable.

“Fitch now forecasts general government gross debt (GGGD) to peak higher at 96 percent of GDP in 2014 and decline only gradually over the long term, remaining at 92 percent in 2017,” Fitch said in a statement.

The rating agency added that risks to fiscal projections “lie mainly to the downside.”

