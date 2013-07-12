French finmin says govt committed to cutting deficit

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said Paris remained committed to cutting its public deficit and restoring jobs and growth in the wake of a cut to its credit rating by Fitch on Friday.

Moscovici noted that Fitch had kept a stable outlook on the credit rating, which it cut to AA-plus, and said that reflected France’s efforts to reform its labour market and pension system, and the reduction in the banking sector’s risk exposure. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Catherine Bremer)