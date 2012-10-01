FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French court postpones decision on Petit-Couronne plant
October 1, 2012

French court postpones decision on Petit-Couronne plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A French court needs more information to assess offers submitted to purchase the Petit-Couronne refinery in northern France, owned by insolvent firm Petroplus, a spokeswoman for the Rouen commercial court said on Monday.

A decision on the future of the troubled refinery was initially expected on October 2 but the court will hold a new hearing on October 16 with all parties involved.

On that date, the court could decide to either approve a takeover, liquidate the plant, or delay again its decision.

Two low-profile groups, NetOil and Alafandi Petroleum Group, filed bids in July promising to preserve jobs and invest massively into the plant. (Reporting by Michel Rose)

