French finmin douses proposal for motorway operators levy

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin has poured cold water on a suggestion of hitting motorway operators profits on the grounds that their concession contracts would require the state to pay them hefty compensation in return.

Environment Minister Segolene Royal raised the prospect of the additional levy on Thursday as a way of replacing a suspended tax on heavy trucks that had sparked nationwide protests.

Royal said that motorway operators, owned by companies such as Vinci and Eiffage, had benefited from exceptional profits thanks to favourable concession contracts.

But speaking on the sidelines of an IMF meeting in Washington, Sapin said that the concession contracts called for them to be compensated in the case of increased taxes.

“The compensation would be an increase in the tolls. Would that be a good idea, including for trucks? I am not convinced,” he told journalists.

“Otherwise, if the compensation is to extend the concession - even though we consider that their concessions are already extremely advantageous - I‘m not sure that is a good idea either,” he added.

Royal said on Friday that the state had “space to negotiate” with the motorway operators, citing in particular that they were seeking to extend their concessions.

Earlier this week Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron voiced concern about toll road tariffs, putting pressure on shares in Eiffage and Vinci. Their shares have shed 8.5 percent and 3.5 percent respectively this week. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)