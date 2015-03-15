French medics take to the streets against reforms

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Thousands of medics marched through Paris on Sunday to protest against changes they say will increase bureaucracy and harm healthcare but which the government says are needed to ensure everyone has access to a doctor.

Two days before lawmakers start discussing a new law, doctors, dentists, physiotherapists, nurses and students from around the country joined the medical profession’s biggest protest march in over two decades.

They carried banners reading “This law is extremely harmful to health” and “Doctors are chained, people are lied to.”

The wide-ranging law is part of government efforts to prove to its European Union peers that it is serious about reforming the economy.

Anger over the law focuses on the government’s plan to make it free to see a private practitioner at the point of use and requiring the doctor to seek payment from the fund.

The standard practice now in France is to pay 23 euros ($24) up-front for a consultation and be reimbursed by the public health insurance fund later - an arrangement the Socialist government says puts many low-earners off going to the doctor.

Practitioners say the reform will raise their administrative workload and lead to late payments for their services. They also say the bill will give private medical insurers too much power and is a missed opportunity for an in-depth reform of France’s healthcare system.

“Doctors are against this ideological law that was drafted without consulting us,” surgeon Claude Rainier said as he marched against the reform.

“We want to be able to practice medicine and not just do paperwork,” said Laurence Pique, a general practitioner in the Paris region.

The healthcare bill, which opinion polls show is popular among voters, comes just after the government forced a flagship economic reform bill through parliament by decree, opening up legal professions and broadening shop opening hours.

The economic bill also prompted demonstrations by white-collar professionals such as notaries, bailiffs and court clerks. ($1 = 0.9531 euros) (Reporting by Thierry Chiarello and Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)