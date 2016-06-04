FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reforms in France will continue despite protests - Villeroy de Galhau
June 4, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Reforms in France will continue despite protests - Villeroy de Galhau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRENTO, Italy, June 4 (Reuters) - France will push ahead with reforms despite recent street protests, central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday.

Speaking at an economic conference in Italy, he said the European Central Bank would continue to do its job and buy time with its ultra-expansionary monetary policies even though reforms lagged.

Though not in charge of decisions, it was important for central banks to contribute to the debate over reforms and fiscal policy, he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

