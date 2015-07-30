FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 30, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

France preparing to sell 5 pct Renault stake - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - France is preparing to sell the 5 percent Renault stake it had acquired earlier this year to secure a doubling of voting rights for longer-term investors, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in an interview published on Thursday.

“Going forward, we will sell the 5 percent in Renault acquired in the spring,” Macron told French daily Le Monde, adding that the government had so far met half of its target for privatisations in 2015.

The government had increased its Renault stake from 15 to 20 percent ahead of Renault’s April 30 shareholder meeting in order to block the company’s plans to opt-out of a law that doubles voting rights for longer-terms shareholders - including the French state. Macron said at the time that the additional shares would be re-sold after the vote.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Edited by Laurence Frost

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
