No fraudulent software on Renault cars says minister
January 14, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

No fraudulent software on Renault cars says minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - France’s Energy minister Segolene Royal said on Thursday tests conducted on Renault cars had not shown any presence of fraudulent emissions concealing software.

France carried out testing to establish whether vehicles on its roads were possibly equipped with banned software, the kind used by Volkswagen in the United States to trick emissions tests.

“There is no fraud at Renault. Shareholders and employees should be reassured,” Royal told journalists.

The minister added that presence of C02 and NOx above accepted limits had however been detected in cars of other manufacturers. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
