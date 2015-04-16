FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault board asks French state to back down on double votes
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 16, 2015 / 6:32 PM / 2 years ago

Renault board asks French state to back down on double votes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Renault’s board asked the French state, its biggest shareholder, to back down from plans to increase its voting weight in the carmaker beyond this year, a source close to the company said on Thursday.

At an emergency meeting following moves by the French government to increase its Renault stake, the board also urged Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn to safeguard the balance of power in the carmaker’s alliance with Nissan, underpinned by crossed shareholdings, the source said.

A Renault spokesman did not immediately return calls and messages seeking comment. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus)

