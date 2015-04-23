FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says supports Renault call for balance
April 23, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Nissan says supports Renault call for balance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said its board of directors met on Thursday and unanimously supported alliance partner Renault SA’s decision to seek a balance between its two main shareholders: the French government and Nissan.

Last week, Renault’s board urged the French state, its biggest shareholder, to back down from plans to increase its voting weight in the carmaker, for fear of putting at risk the balance of power in its alliance with Nissan. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Keith Weir)

