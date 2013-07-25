France's renewable power subsidies not effective enough -auditor

* 2005-2011 subsidies to renewables cost 14.3 bln euros

By Marion Douet

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - France’s audit agency said the government needs to better target renewable energy subsidies after the 14.3 billion euros ($19 billion) it spent from 2005 to 2011 failed to spur as much economic growth and jobs as expected.

Renewable energy currently accounts for roughly 15 percent of French consumption, and most of it comes from decades-old hydropower dams. The government has set a target of 23 percent for 2020.

“The cost of supporting renewable energies is very high, even though it has not brought so far the social and economic benefits expected,” the Cour des Comptes, a quasi-judicial body said in a report on Thursday.

The agency singled out the solar power sector, which cost France 3.6 billion euros in the six-year period and now accounts for only 2.7 percent of electricity production.

Photovoltaic power cost 100 to 700 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) when calculating capital investment and costs over the lifespan of installations, the agency said. That compared with estimates of 70-90 euros per MWh at EDF’s under-construction Flamanville EPR nuclear reactor, even though it has also faced delays and cost overruns.

Subsidies to the solar sector also have failed to nurture a domestic industry, with most solar panels being imported from China. Jobs in the solar industry dropped to about 18,000 in 2012 from 32,500 in 2010 after the government moved to dampen a speculative bubble.

On the other hand, the report said, France’s onshore wind power sector was “about to be competitive”, could boast major French manufacturers and should be supported in order to meet a 2020 target of 19 GW in installed capacity.

The cost of onshore wind power production is estimated at about 60-100 euros per MWh, the court said.

Working to fulfil electoral pledges, President Francois Hollande aims to cut the share of nuclear power in France’s electricity mix by 2025 to 50 percent from 75 percent.

The world’s most nuclear-reliant nation wrapped up an eight-month national debate on energy transition earlier this month which was meant to shape a framework energy law to be discussed in parliament early next year.

The report said France, which currently subsidises renewables with a tax called “CSPE” levied on consumers through their power bills, should consider widening the tax base by taxing fuels as well.

“At the moment, only electricity consumers pay this tax. This is not justified if you want to finance all renewable forms of energy,” said Gilles-Pierre Levy, a judge from the Court des Comptes told reporters at a briefing.

The court gave the previous government high marks for avoiding so far the situation in Spain and Germany, where the soaring cost of subsidising renewable energy has become a hot political issue.

“The French strategy, which was sometimes described as too cautious, especially compared with German and Spanish enthusiasm, so far spares it the difficulties these countries are facing,” the court said in the report. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Writing by Michel Rose; editing by Jane Baird)