French govt working on measure to limit rent hikes

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - France’s new Socialist government is preparing a decree that would limit rent increases, part of emergency measures President Francois Hollande promised during his election campaign to ease pressure on struggling households.

Housing Minister Cecile Duflot told the daily Liberation the idea was not to freeze rents, which have soared in areas like Paris and along the Mediterranean coast, but to limit the freedom of landlords to impose above-inflation increases.

The government aims to finalise the decree by the end of the month and have the measure come into effect around September, Duflot said.

“We have been working on this since I took office a fortnight ago,” she said. “This is an emergency measure in response to the housing crisis.”

Hollande took power last month after voters punished conservative former President Nicolas Sarkozy for three years of economic crisis and rampant unemployment that has left many households struggling.

Roughly 60 percent of French people own their homes rather than rent them, below a European average of around 70 percent.

Rents in Paris, where a congested city centre does not allow for new building space, soared by 50 percent between 2001 and 2011, according to the city’s rent watchdog, a s a wave of foreign buyers have pushed up real estate prices.

“Unlike other European countries where rents are regulated, we are in an intolerable situation in France, where it has become impossible for young people and many households to pay for housing, meaning they have to flee Paris and big cities,” Duflot said.

She said the government plans broader measures over the long term to deal with the housing squeeze, including a push for new construction projects. (Reporting by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)