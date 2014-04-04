FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French court dismisses Sephora plea on opening hours
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 4, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

French court dismisses Sephora plea on opening hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - France’s Constitutional Council court on Friday dismissed a challenge to curbs on late night store opening by cosmetics chain Sephora, owned by luxury goods group LVMH.

Sephora, which used to keep its store on the Paris’s famous Champs Elysees avenue open until midnight, had asked France’s highest legal authority to rule after earlier court rulings obliging it to respect a general rule of closure by 9 p.m.

The Constitutional Council upheld the current regulatory framework concerning night work, which stipulates that late night opening (between 2100 and 0600) must be exceptional and justified on economic or social grounds.

On a separate but related plea, the council backed Sephora’s contention that when Sunday opening permits are awarded by city prefects, those openings cannot be halted pending legal challenges to them.

Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.