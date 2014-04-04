French court dismisses Sephora plea on opening hours

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - France’s Constitutional Council court on Friday dismissed a challenge to curbs on late night store opening by cosmetics chain Sephora, owned by luxury goods group LVMH.

Sephora, which used to keep its store on the Paris’s famous Champs Elysees avenue open until midnight, had asked France’s highest legal authority to rule after earlier court rulings obliging it to respect a general rule of closure by 9 p.m.

The Constitutional Council upheld the current regulatory framework concerning night work, which stipulates that late night opening (between 2100 and 0600) must be exceptional and justified on economic or social grounds.

On a separate but related plea, the council backed Sephora’s contention that when Sunday opening permits are awarded by city prefects, those openings cannot be halted pending legal challenges to them.