FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French court blocks DIY Sunday opening
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 12, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

French court blocks DIY Sunday opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - France’s highest administrative court on Thursday suspended a decree that was allowing Do-It-Yourself stores to open on a Sunday after a complaint from trade unions.

The temporary decree, published at the end of December while the government works on changes to legislation relating to Sunday working, gave Sunday opening rights to stores like those run by Darty and Bricorama until July 1, 2015.

Today’s judgement was made because there was a “serious doubt as to the legality of this decree” and therefore an urgent need to suspend implementation of the decree, the text of the judgement said.

The labour ministry said the ruling was based on a technicality and that it would publish a new decree soon. (Reporting by Chine Labbe and Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.