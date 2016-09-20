CGT union calls for strike at French power grid operator RTE

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France's CGT trade union on Tuesday called its members to down tools at power grid operator RTE on Sept. 21 to protest the planned sale of about half of the stake in the company held by state-controlled utility EDF .

The hardline union said it was against the sale which it said was a first step towards privatisation.

Heavily indebted EDF owns all of RTE, which operates independently of the parent company under EU unbundling rules that do not allow utilities control over their electricity networks. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)