France to broach Mistral deal with Putin this week -Hollande

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday he would broach all aspects of a frozen deal to sell Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia when he meets Vladimir Putin later this week but that a delivery was not possible in current conditions.

Hollande was speaking after a Paris meeting with Ukraine leader Petro Poroshenko. Paris suspended the Mistral sale after Europe decided to impose sanctions against Russia over the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Leigh Thomas)