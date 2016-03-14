FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safran says selling detection business
March 14, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Safran says selling detection business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - France’s Safran confirmed on Monday that it was selling its Morpho Detection business, and said it was reviewing strategic options for its identity and security activities.

In a strategy update, the partially state-owned aerospace and defence group also said it was interested in adding to its aircraft equipment business if its financial goals were met.

It reiterated targets for 2016 and said it would maintain propulsion margins in the mid-to-high teens in 2016-2020 thanks to aftermarket activity as it switches to a new version of a civil jet engine co-produced with General Electric.

It said group margins should remain consistent with 2015 levels during what it described as a transitional period. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

