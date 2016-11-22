French government trims Safran stake to 14 pct - APE

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The French government ordered the sale of a 1.39 percent stake in Safran but will remain the defence and aerospace group's biggest shareholder, the APE state holdings agency said on Tuesday.

The agency said in a statement that it had begun the process of selling 5.8 million Safran shares in an accelerated placement and would retain a 14 percent holding once the divestment was complete, commanding 21.9 percent of voting rights.

A further 644,444 shares amounting to 0.15 percent of the group's capital will subsequently be offered for sale to its employees, the APE statement said.