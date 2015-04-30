French extra defence spending to be funded by savings elsewhere-Sapin

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday that extra defence spending will be funded by savings elsewhere.

Sapin also told Europe 1 radio that savings were possible in housing policy and by limiting health costs.

“Any effort in favour of one ministry must be compensated by savings in another ministry,” Sapin said.

“The army will have its financing because it needs it as it is today a key element of our security,” he added. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)