FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany must continue to respect ECB independence - France's Sapin
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Germany must continue to respect ECB independence - France's Sapin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - The German authorities should continue to respect the total independence of the European Central Bank, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told a news conference on Wednesday.

German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble told Reuters on Tuesday that the ECB’s record low interest rates were causing “extraordinary problems” for German banks and pensioners, and risked undermining voter support for European integration.

“France learnt the hard way that one must fully respect the independence (of the ECB),” Sapin said.

“I hope our German friends remember this point, which they helped prevail ... The Germans musn’t lose their good habits.” (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan and Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.