Sarkozy asks TV channels not to show killings film
March 27, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 6 years ago

Sarkozy asks TV channels not to show killings film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy begged television networks on Tuesday not to broadcast video footage filmed by an al Qaeda-inspired gunman of his spate of deadly shootings in southern France this month.

France is still reeling at Mohamed Merah’s close-range shootings, a month before a presidential election, of three Jewish children, a rabbi and three soldiers in the southern city of Toulouse.

Qatar-based network Al Jazeera said it was considering whether or not to air the images received at its Paris bureau on a memory stick late on Monday that were filmed by Merah with a camera attached to his body. (Reporting By Catherine Bremer; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

