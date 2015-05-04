FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France, Saudi Arabia: Iran nuclear deal must avoid destabilising region
#Energy
May 4, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

France, Saudi Arabia: Iran nuclear deal must avoid destabilising region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 5 (Reuters) - France and Saudi Arabia said on Monday any future deal between Iran and major powers had to ensure that it did not destabilise the region further and threaten Iran’s neighbours, the two countries said in a joint statement ahead of a summit in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia invited French President Francois Hollande, whose country is deemed to have a tough stance in Iran nuclear negotiations, to Riyadh to discuss regional issues with Gulf Arab states who fear a rapprochement with Tehran could lead to further destabilisation in the region.

“France and Saudi Arabia) confirmed the necessity to reach a robust, lasting, verifiable, undisputed and binding deal with Iran,” President Hollande and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman said after meeting ahead of Tuesday’s summit.

“This agreement must not destabilise the security and stability of the region nor threaten the security and stability of Iran’s neighbours,” the statement said. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Grant McCool)

