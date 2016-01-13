FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French central bank calls for key savings rate to stay at 0.75 pct
January 13, 2016 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

French central bank calls for key savings rate to stay at 0.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The French central bank recommended on Wednesday that the Finance Ministry keep the regulated interest rate on popular tax-free savings accounts at 0.75 percent.

The Bank of France bases its recommendation on a formula linked to the latest money market rates and inflation rate excluding tobacco prices, which stood at 0.2 percent in December over 12 months, according to figures released earlier Wednesday.

The government cut the rate on the so-called Livret A accounts to the current record low in August, but only after having long resisted the central bank’s calls for a cut.

The Bank of France has been eager for the rates to come down to get them closer in line with the European Central Bank’s main interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

