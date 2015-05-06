Schneider to move transformer production to Poland - paper

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - French group Schneider Electric plans to move production of its biggest-selling transformers to Poland and cut as many as 170 domestic jobs, Les Echos newspaper said on Wednesday.

Production of high-volume transformers for power grid operators will be halted at Schneider’s plants in northern and eastern France in response to tougher price competition from rivals such as ABB and Siemens, the French daily said on its website, without citing sources.

A spokesman for Schneider did not immediately return calls and messages seeking comment. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

