FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French attack survivor Luz says he leaving Charlie Hebdo
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 19, 2015 / 7:02 AM / in 2 years

French attack survivor Luz says he leaving Charlie Hebdo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - One of the few cartoonists to survive an Islamist militant attack on France’s Charlie Hebdo journal is leaving the publication, saying he can no longer bear the pressure.

Renald Luzier, better known simply as Luz, announced his decision in an interview in Liberation, the newspaper that helped Charlie Hebdo publish again in the wake of an attack in which most of his cartoonist colleagues were killed.

“Every print-run was torture because the others are no longer there,” said Luz, who drew the cover picture on the first post-attack edition of Charlie Hebdo but had recently declared he would no longer draw cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad because he was fed up with it.

The pressure of work in the wake of the attacks and media scrutiny were the main reasons he cited for the decision.

Islamist militants saying they were avenging the Prophet killed 12 people in January when they attacked the Paris offices of the irreverent weekly known for lampooning Islam along with other religions and the political establishment. (Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Ralph Boulton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.