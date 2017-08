PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Police evacuated Paris' Gare du Nord train station on Monday night and cordoned off the area because of a security alert, local police authorities said.

A Reuters witness at the scene said there were at least 10 police vans outside the station in central Paris.

Authorities gave no other details about the operation. (Reporting by Tim Hephger and John Irish; Editing by Sandra Maler)